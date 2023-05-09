Launceston's Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) hosted a morning tea with a twist as the Cancer Council Tasmania launched its 26th annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea drive.
A multicultural buffet featuring Sudanese donuts, spring rolls and roti was on offer as the two organisations celebrated the start of a new partnership to improve outreach efforts.
Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said the organisation was seeking to develop its relationship with all communities living in Australia.
"The Cancer Council realised that it wasn't doing a great lot of work in culturally and linguistically diverse communities," Mrs Egan said.
"We wanted the opportunity to develop that and we knew that we couldn't do it on our own."
The Cancer Council CEO said the partnership with MRC North was a "natural opportunity", and would help spread awareness across the state's North and North West.
MRC North chief executive Ella Dixon said cancer was likely to affect all families in Australia, and the new partnership would lead to further cooperation initiatives beyond the morning tea.
"It really brings two organisations together for a common cause," she said.
"It's about raising awareness about the things that you can do to prevent cancer and what sort of support is available.
"Depending on how long people have been in Australia, they may not have the knowledge or the information."
The official Biggest Morning Tea date is set for Thursday, May 25 however Tasmanians are encouraged by the Cancer Council to hold their events whenever it suits through May and June.
The money raised through Australia's Biggest Morning Tea events supports those affected by cancer, funds cancer research programs and prevention programs, and helps improve information and support services.
To register your Australia's Biggest Morning Tea head to biggestmorningtea.com.au.
