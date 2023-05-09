NTFA gallery: Snaps from four footy matches across weekend

The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler captured the NTFA's weekend action.
First stop was Youngtown Oval where Old Scotch overcame a strong start from South Launceston in the NTFAW premier division.
The Thistles swung the course of the match in their favour in the second half, giving up only one goal, while putting on three of their own to run out 4.4 (28) to 4.1 (25) winners.
Next stop was Rocherlea for the men's premier division grand final rematch between the hosts and Longford.
In an even contest, the City Tigers were better at taking their chances in front of goal and ended up 8.12 (60) to 5.7 (37) winners.
The third port of call was Lilydale where St Pats took down the home side 8.13 (61) to 7.11 (53) in NTFA men's division one.
His final stop was Hillwood on Sunday where the Sharks won their first game in more than a year against George Town in round three of NTFAW division one.
Hillwood won 7.5 (47) to 2.1 (13).
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
