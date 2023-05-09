The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Football Tasmania's B-licence coaching course embraced by clubs

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
May 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football Tasmania's football development manager Dave Smith during the coaching course. Picture by Rob Shaw
Football Tasmania's football development manager Dave Smith during the coaching course. Picture by Rob Shaw

Tasmania's soccer coaches have embraced an invitation to develop their skill base.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.