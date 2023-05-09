Tasmania's soccer coaches have embraced an invitation to develop their skill base.
An Asian Football Confederation B-licence coaching course run by Football Tasmania's Dave Smith has seen 24 Tasmanian coaches devote 90 hours to improving their knowledge and understanding of the game.
Having started in September, the course concluded at Riverside on Sunday with Smith calling on the expertise of several guest presenters including Melbourne City goalkeeping coach Jordan Franken, Launceston City's former Western Bulldogs strength and conditioning coach Nathan Pitchford, Western United women's team head coach Mark Torcaso and analysis guru Vince Ierardo.
NPL Tasmania and Women's Super League coaches including City's Daniel Syson, Fernando Munoz (Launceston United), Brett Pullen (Clarence), Karen Wills (Taroona), Alfred Hess and Simon Edwards (Kingborough) attended sessions and will be assessed to see if they pass the course.
"The whole idea was to increase the number of accredited coaches," said Smith, who is FT's football development manager.
"The aim is to improve the quality of coaching but it is also mandatory for NPL coaches and technical directors.
"I've been really pleased with it. Because people want to be on it, it's really enjoyable. They have not had this opportunity so have really taken to it and are willing to travel."
Tasmania has just 15 qualified B-licence coaches plus 110 with C-licences.
Syson said coaches welcomed the opportunity to broaden their horizons.
"I was thrilled to get a chance to get a B-licence," he said. "For me personally it's just about getting more knowledge. I've learned there are different ways of setting things up and that no one method suits all. When you're on a course with different coaches you see there are so many different ways of doing things.
"I think it's essential if the state wants to have a high level league then there need to be more courses like this."
Launceston United NPL Under-21s coach Richard Jones also welcomed the feedback he had received from other coaches and the education the course provided.
"It's great that it's available," he said. "In the last three or four years coach education has gone through the roof. It's very in-depth and these courses just give a different perspective."
