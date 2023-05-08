The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Caution needed with council amalgamations

Updated May 9 2023 - 7:19am, first published 4:30am
With all the focus being on the amalgamation of Tasmania's councils, I find it suspicious that the Office for Local Government has been busy conducting reviews into the operations and conduct of numerous councils.

