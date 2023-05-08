Caution needed with council amalgamations

With all the focus being on the amalgamation of Tasmania's councils, I find it suspicious that the Office for Local Government has been busy conducting reviews into the operations and conduct of numerous councils.
Could these reviews have been a veiled method of compiling evidence to force councils into amalgamation.
Now to the amalgamations themselves. Many of these have been touted as ways of giving ratepayers more bang for their buck but many of the smaller councils have already cut their workforces, equipment and services to the bare bone to keep rates reasonable. The idea of sharing equipment etc sounds wonderful until the, say in the proposed East coast mega-council, some-one in Orford requires the same gear as required on Flinders island. This is unworkable.
Costs of transporting equipment, manpower etc would completely wipe out the advantage if there is any to begin with.
Whilst I understand many believe we are over governed and we most probably are but to rush into this without addressing to problems of stretching manpower and equipment over such large council areas is a recipe for disaster.
Ask residents who have lived in the outer areas of smaller councils swallowed up by their large neighbours and they will tell you that the lack of service goes with the amalgamation.
We need to be careful of what we get because there will be no going back.
Ken Terry, Bridport
THE original redevelopment plan for UTAS stadium was to turn it into a multi-purpose stadium. At the last meeting regarding the upgrade a last throwaway comment by the Minister for State Development was that the retractable seating was not going to be built. Why? The purpose was to create a rectangular pitch that could host rugby league, rugby union, soccer and possibly hockey. All of these sports have world tournaments and need the rectangular pitch to create a better crowd atmosphere. We have three ministers from Launceston in the state government and not one of them voiced opposition to the change.
The women's World Cup soccer tournament starts in 98 days and Tasmania could not even provide a worthy training hub for one of the competing teams. What a damning assessment of our facilities. Ministers Barnett, Ferguson and Palmer should be taken to task over this by the Mayor and councillors of the Launceston City Council and find out why this obvious downgrade was allowed to occur on their watch. Rockliff's Folly the beneficiary?
On a positive note just last week The North Melbourne coach stated that UTAS Stadium was the best playing surface in Australia. Great for ministerial photo shoots.
Tony Roper, Legana
Tasmania is the only state or territory in Australia governed by the Liberal Party. However, for how much longer?
Premier Rockliff and his cohorts are going down the same path as their mainland mates in not listening to the community and continues to have their heads in the sand on most matters of community expectations. Sure we want an AFL licence, but not purely based on a new $1B+ stadium, as what we currently have are more than sufficient.
MacPoint should only be used for the good of all Tasmanians and needs to keep our natural harbour aesthetics, which is why locals and tourists come here.
The Liberals also continue to support new Airbnb licences, to the detriment of the homeless and first home buyers. All standalone buildings used purely for Airbnb are in contravention of the Airbnb original rules and licences need to be revoked. The government even has the gall to use taxpayer funds to pay those owning investment properties up to $19800 over two years whilst landlords can personally charge tenants up to $322 per week in the South. We need transparency and equity across Tasmania which is not here under the Premier's current administration.
Tasmania will have the demise and dismantling of the Liberal ideology over forthcoming years as our mainland counterparts have already accomplished.
Times change but not so some political parties thinking. When will we see all people here treated as equals and not just those of the well-heeled!
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
Father Bob Maguire, parish priest of Sts Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, South Melbourne, has died at the age of 88.
Sometimes described as a cross between Billy Connolly and Mother Teresa, Father Bob represented what a Christian life was expected to be, giving of himself to people of disadvantage, and advocating their plight amongst the general populace with dedication, juxtaposed with a wonderful sense of humour that left people wondering whether to laugh or cry? Every part of Australia will be a lesser place without the presence of Father Bob Maguire - thank you for your service of unequalled humanity.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
