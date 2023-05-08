Caution needed with council amalgamations

THE original redevelopment plan for UTAS stadium was to turn it into a multi-purpose stadium. At the last meeting regarding the upgrade a last throwaway comment by the Minister for State Development was that the retractable seating was not going to be built. Why? The purpose was to create a rectangular pitch that could host rugby league, rugby union, soccer and possibly hockey. All of these sports have world tournaments and need the rectangular pitch to create a better crowd atmosphere. We have three ministers from Launceston in the state government and not one of them voiced opposition to the change.