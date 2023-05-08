The Examiner
A financial boost for Tasmania's crime scene forensics technology

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:10pm
Director of the Forensic Science Service Tasmania, Matthew Osborn (L) with Police Minister Felix Ellis, in front of newly acquired liquid chromatograph and mass spectrometer machines. Photo by Ben Seeder
Director of the Forensic Science Service Tasmania, Matthew Osborn (L) with Police Minister Felix Ellis, in front of newly acquired liquid chromatograph and mass spectrometer machines. Photo by Ben Seeder

A $3.7 million upgrade of technology at the state's forensic lab will help cut a three-month backlog of analysis work, provide faster and more accurate test results and help police catch more criminals, according to director of the Forensic Science Service Tasmania Matt Osborn.

