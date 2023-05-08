The Examiner
Launceston Police continue to follow leads in the missing persons case

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 8 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Inspector Craig Fox said Shyanne-Lee Tatnell's disappearance was not being treated as suspicious as of May 8. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Inspector Craig Fox said Shyanne-Lee Tatnell's disappearance was not being treated as suspicious as of May 8. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Launceston Police say they have identified new leads in the search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, however nobody is under suspicion.

