Launceston Police say they have identified new leads in the search for missing 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell, however nobody is under suspicion.
Inspector Craig Fox said investigators had found "nothing to suggest foul play" at this stage in their investigations after the teenager disappeared near the Henry Street bridge over the North Esk River.
"We're investigating every avenue of this inquiry to make sure that we're not missing anything," Inspector Fox said.
"We haven't identified a person of interest.
"That's not to say there isn't one, but at this stage we're not exploring that avenue."
Inspector Fox said at present investigators believe the teenager, originally from the Burnie area, is still in Launceston and that she was alone at the time of her disappearance.
The Launceston officer said police were progressing the investigation, and urged motorists who were near the Henry Street bridge between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Sunday, April 30 to come forward.
"We've done some review of CCTV which has indicated some cars that we're looking at," he said.
"If you know that you were driving on Henry Street at that time last Sunday, please get in touch with us so we can get a statement from you and see if you saw Shyanne."
CCTV footage from elsewhere in the city was also being used as part of the investigation as police seek further witnesses.
Inspector Fox said aerial and aquatic searches of the river would continue as investigators explored every possible avenue.
"Part of our investigation is that she has potentially ended up in the North Esk River," he said.
"Whether that's by accident or by deliberate act, we will determine that later.
"Our main focus now is trying to find out what's happened and we hope that we can find Shyanne alive and well."
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160cm tall, with a slim build and blonde hair.
Police said she was last seen wearing a cream coloured hooded jumper with dark coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area, and bike shorts.
CCTV and dash camera footage of the Henry Street area the night she disappeared is sought, as this can help police piece together her movements or identify any people she was with.
Anybody who has found clothing or other property in the area Shyanne-Lee was last seen is also asked to contact investigators.
Anyone with information for police is asked to call 131 444 or report to Crime Stoppers Tasmania on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au - quote reference number ESCAD 000394-30042023.
Information can be provided anonymously.
