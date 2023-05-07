The Examiner
True Potential Training owner Michael Vinson sets new Guinness World Record

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 6:00am
Michael Vinson and his dog Roo, with fiancee Olivia Amourgis and Emma Keen, Psychologist at Launceston Psychology Clinic at True Potential Training. Picture by Paul Scambler
True Potential Training gym Launceston owner Michael Vinson set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled on a fan bike over 24 hours on Sunday.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

