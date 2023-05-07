True Potential Training gym Launceston owner Michael Vinson set a new Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled on a fan bike over 24 hours on Sunday.
Mr Vinson broke the previous record of 636.98 kilometres held by Victorian man Ethan Fleming by 33 kilometres.
"Physically, I'm a bit tired, but I'm really stoked; it's something I've had my eye on for a little while, and it definitely feels like a big achievement I've ticked off," Mr Vinson said.
It wasn't the only goal Mr Vinson broke, as he raised $2700 from an initial $1000 goal for the Launceston Psychology Clinic's Birth and Babies program.
The four-week course aims to equip women with tools to navigate the first six to 12 months of motherhood.
Psychologist at Launceston Psychology Clinic Emma Keen said Mr Vinson's efforts were amazing.
"It was very generous and really great to have the support for the group, which will allow us to get more Mum through and adjust to that first six to 12 months," Ms Keen said.
Mr Vinson said he was holding a pace of 32 kilometres each hour until the 10-hour mark.
"I didn't take too many big breaks up until around about then," he said.
"By that time, I was getting off every half an hour for about a minute or so."
He said while it was a tough slog, he never had a moment where he wanted to call it quits.
"I broke it all down into very small sections in my head, but I think the hardest part was the last 90 kilometres," he said.
"I knew I would get it so long as I stayed the course, but I was starting to slow down, and the soreness was really starting to kick in.
"Thanks to everyone who came in to offer support and donate; it's been nice to tick something off that was sitting in the back of my mind for a while."
Mr Vinson's fiance Olivia Amourgis said Vinson was always encouraging others to push their boundaries and see what they're capable of.
"I think Mike's definitely shown that he leads from the front and tries to encourage us to push those boundaries," Ms Amourgis said.
"It was pretty cool to see and we're all very proud of him."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
