The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A man is alleged to have taken a penguin and eggs from Low Head

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man is alleged to have taken a penguin and some eggs from Low Head. Picture by Nic Wardlaw.
A man is alleged to have taken a penguin and some eggs from Low Head. Picture by Nic Wardlaw.

Two sisters have told the Magistrates Court about their attempts to stop a man from taking a penguin and eggs from Low Head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.