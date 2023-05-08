The Examiner
Scotch Oakburn students to raise money at Swisherr's 'ShootAThon'

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 8 2023 - 2:35pm
Zoe Bremner, 18, Angus Seymour, 17, and Alice Power, 17, will be doing the ShootAThon. Picture by Craig George
Scotch Oakburn College students will be raising money for the Ronald McDonald House on May 20 by taking part in the third annual 'ShootAThon' held at the Swisherr centre in Launceston.

