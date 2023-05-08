Scotch Oakburn students to raise money at Swisherr's 'ShootAThon'

Scotch Oakburn College students will be raising money for the Ronald McDonald House on May 20 by taking part in the third annual 'ShootAThon' held at the Swisherr centre in Launceston.
A simple concept, participants must shoot the ball for every dollar raised over the course of 12 hours, with this year's edition the first to be held in the North.
Scotch Oakburn's director of basketball Natalie Good explained the strategy the school would be using to raise as much money as possible.
"What the students have tried to do is gain numbers, not so much big dollars, instead we'd like to get as many students involved in the actual event and in doing so our goal is 100 students to raise $100 each and the collective of that will end up with about $10,000," she said.
Student Zoe Bremner hoped the event is not just a one-off.
"I'm definitely hoping that something will happen every year, because everyone knows what great things Ronald McDonald House does, everyone knows how it helps children, so it's something that everyone understands," she said.
"Everyone's pretty keen to jump on board and help out to keep it going in the future and create a legacy."
Simon Hall, who is from Glenorchy Basketball Club where the idea was founded, explained how people could help with their cause.
"Jump on riseabovetherim.com and then set up your own page, everybody has their own individual page, they can join or create a team, share it out among their social media contacts and get as many people to jump on and donate as they can," he said.
Raising around $120,000 over the first two years, Hall said $13,500 had already been raised by Friday.
"Since we've got involved in this with Ronald McDonald House, we've done a couple of meal-making programs at the Hobart house, we've been on tours with the kids and it hits home just how important it is for kids, when they get sick, sometimes they've got nowhere to go," he said.
"The house has put a roof over those people's heads and three meals a day and a family environment for them while they're doing whatever they need to do at the hospital."
