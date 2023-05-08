Back in the paddock at Agfest

Photographer Craig George wandered around the paddock at Quercus Park, the home of Agfest.
The crowds had a unique opportunity to see businesses showcase their quality products and services.
There was plenty to do, from checking out new machinery to enjoying some great Tasmanian produce and handmade craft.
Spectacular weather greeted the more than 21,000 patrons who walked around about 550 exhibitors, taking up the entire Quercus Park site.
More than 100 volunteers made Agfest tick and a day to remember.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
