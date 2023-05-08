The Examiner
Brendon McCoull hits lead in bid for his 15th jockeys' premiership

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 8 2023 - 4:30pm
Brendon McCoull has hit the front in the race for the 2022-23 jockeys' premiership. He has already won the title 14 times.
Erica Byrne Burke lands the first leg of a double at Spreyton on Sunday on Incriminate. Picture Tasracing
Mark Yole won five races at the weekend to move clear on the drivers' premiership. Pictuire by Stacey Lear
Brendon McCoull took the lead on the 2022-23 jockeys' premiership with his treble at Spreyton on Sunday but it's a tight contest with 12 meetings to go.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

