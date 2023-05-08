Brendon McCoull took the lead on the 2022-23 jockeys' premiership with his treble at Spreyton on Sunday but it's a tight contest with 12 meetings to go.
With 42 wins, he is only one ahead of Siggy Carr and two ahead of David Pires.
McCoull, 49, is chasing his 15th title but his first since 2013-14.
He won the premiership for the first time in 1996-97 and has twice topped 100 winners in a season, including his record tally of 109 wins in 2005-06.
Pires has won the premiership four times while Carr is after her first title.
McCoull's three winners on Sunday included smart three-year-old Cornelian Bay for Spreyton trainer Leanne Gaffney.
"He's a really promising horse," the jockey said.
"I was a little worried about the inside gate with him (because) he's a big boy who is still learning his trade so I was just hopeful that he wouldn't get held up.
"He didn't and he did the rest - he was very good."
Mark Yole has opened up a handy break on the Tasmanian drivers' premiership after five wins over the weekend.
Yole followed up a double on Ultimate Me and Montana Lad at Mowbray on Friday night with a treble on Beast Mode, Reely Nauti and Spooky Girl in Hobart on Sunday night.
He now has 38 wins for the season, 11 ahead of second-placed Rohan Hillier.
Yole is a dual premiership winner in 2018-19 and 2015-16 and has finished in the top five on the table for the past seven years.
His brother Ben trained four winners in Launceston and three in Hobart to move to 125 for the season.
Reinsman John Walters drove his first winner at Mowbray on Friday night since a long stint on the sidelines after a health issue.
Walters, who has driven almost 600 winners, showed he had lost none of his judgement, coming from second-last to score on Stormy Sanz.
Fittingly, the win was for trainer Kent Rattray with whom he has shared many of his victories.
Stormy Sanz was also his last winner before his layoff, at Mowbray in July 2021.
Scott Brunton will have to front a stewards' inquiry in Victoria in the aftermath of Tsunami Sam's late scratching at Warrnambool on Thursday.
Tsunami Sam had been heavily backed to win the Benchmark 78 Handicap but stewards ordered his withdrawal a minute before start time.
They ruled that the gelding could not take his place in the field because he was "not shod in accordance with the Rules of Racing".
Stewards opened an inquiry into why Tsunami Sam had been presented to race "unshod" and took initial evidence from Brunton.
The inquiry was adjourned until later in the day when Brunton was directed to attend but stewards said he failed to do so.
His non compliance with a stewards' direction will now be part of the inquiry when it resumes at a date to be fixed.
After Tsunami Sam won his first start for Brunton at Elwick on April 16, the trainer said in post-race interview that he had used tips on the gelding, as he did with The Inevitable.
Tips are described as "short shoes that protect the front half of the foot".
Tasmanian stewards have indicated they will open a retrospective inquiry into whether Tsunami Sam was shod in accordance with the rules when he won in Hobart.
Erica Byrne Burke was in good form at Spreyton on Sunday, landing her first double for three months on Incriminate and Ring Of Honour.
But the meeting didn't finish well for the talented apprentice.
She ended up in the stewards' room where she was hit with a two-meeting suspension for her use of the whip on Incriminate - four strikes more than permitted before the 100m and once in consecutive strides.
She was also fined $200 and directed to attend a meeting of the rider skills panel for mentoring on the whip rules and remedial training.
Veteran South Australian jockey David Tootell suffered two small bleeds on his brain after a bad fall at Port Augusta on Sunday.
Tootell, 61, was thrown over the head of his horse when it stumbled shortly after the start of the third race.
Racing SA issued a statement on Monday saying: "David Tootell has come out of an induced coma and is communicating with his family. He will undergo further scans today."
Tootell has been an occasional visitor to Tasmania in recent seasons, having had 45 rides in the state for two wins.
FAR AWAY HIT: Stewards reported that she began awkwardly then shortly after was bumped heavily by Fiesty Lion and lost significant ground. She was last to the home turn and forced very wide before rattling home to finish fourth, only a length behind favourite Cornelian Bay.
SAKURA HIME: The start of this race was delayed for several minutes by the barrier manners of first-starter Alpine Vista and the time this filly was left standing in the stalls may have contributed to her being slow to begin and settling further back than expected. Ran home well to be beaten only a half length.
CHORIZAMA: Drew the extreme outside and had to work very hard early to get across to sit outside the leader. Hit the front at the top of the straight but couldn't hold out Seydoux who had enjoyed a much easier run. Did well to hold onto second.
TURK BOY: Drew the second outside barrier in the same race as Chorizama and was never better than three wide. Had to come six wide on the home turn and looked a real threat with 100m to go before the effort told and he was just edged out of the placings.
