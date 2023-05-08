As many Tasmanians woke up to a fresh coat of frost on their cars Monday morning, motoring bodies encouraged motorists to take extra care in icy conditions.
Road Safety Advisory Council chair Scott Tilyard said driving to conditions was critically important for every road user's safety.
"Especially in winter when roads can be slippery from rain, ice or snow, and visibility may be reduced in heavy rain or fog," Mr Tilyard said.
"Driving to conditions often means driving below the speed limit."
He said black ice in particular presented a serious hazard to safe driving.
"As the name suggests, black ice is hard to spot because unlike white ice, it is perfectly clear on the road showing the 'black' surface under it," Mr Tilyard said.
"Road users should always check the weather forecast before setting out, and if you must drive, ensure you drive to the conditions, allow plenty of time to get to your destination, drive with caution and pull over if you feel unsafe."
RACT Chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said with wet and icy conditions on the way, RACT encouraged Tasmanians and visitors to be extra vigilant when out on roads.
"We would encourage all motorists to drive slowly when the conditions turn, slow down and put on your headlights, so you're visible to others around you," Mr Bailey said.
The RACT's top safety checks before hitting the road include:
Mr Bailey said motorists should remain vigilant at all times and at no point attempt to drive through uncertain areas.
"Especially if there is water moving, icy or snowy roads, and of course, obey road closure signs," he said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
