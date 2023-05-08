A massive field of 324 riders took part in the Tasmanian All-Schools Cross-Country Mountain Bike Challenge at Trevallyn.
Some 276 boys and 48 girls represented 28 schools across the state.
Scotch Oakburn College took out the overall title on 644 points from Fahan (611), Riverside (563), Taroona (421), Launceston Christian School (347), Launceston Grammar (296), St Brendan Shaw (291) and Queechy (272).
Launceston College's Maya Martin won the under-19 female event from Fahan schoolmates Abby Willcox and Keala Hayes.
Don College's Oliver Sims won the under-19 male race from Thomas Clayton (Launceston Christian School) and Tommy Cuthbert (Hutchins).
Other results - under-17 male: Vinnie Manion (St Brendan-Shaw), Henry Jones (SOC), Connor Howard (Riverside); female: Lacey Adams (Riverside), Annie Kleywegt (Taroona), Amelia Lindus (Taroona); under-15 male: Monty Manion (St Brendan-Shaw), Sid Willis (Riverside), Max Woodroffe (SOC); female: Ruby Leditscke (Fahan), Ruby McKeon (Queechy), Sunny McKeon (Queechy).
