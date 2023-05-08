The Examiner
Tasmanian All-Schools Cross-Country Mountain Bike Challenge at Trevallyn

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 8 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
Queechy's Ruby and Sunny McKeon came second and third respectively in the under-15 female race at the Tasmanian All-Schools Cross-Country Mountain Bike Challenge.
A massive field of 324 riders took part in the Tasmanian All-Schools Cross-Country Mountain Bike Challenge at Trevallyn.

