The Supreme Court jury in the trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker will travel to the Campbell Town property on Tuesday.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of their former son-in-law on August 2, 2009.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC said the jury would travel via the Nile Rd to the Midland Highway and then to the scene of the alleged murder at Mr Barker's home at 2 East street via bus.
The bus would then return via the Midland Highway.
Justice Robert Pearce addressed the jury saying that the "view" would enable the jury members to look at the scene.
"It may help you to understand the evidence and help you resolve the issues," he said.
"What you observe will be evidence you can use in the case."
He told jury members it was not their role to experiment or to make any measurements but just to look at the things directed by a DPP officer.
Justice Pearce asked them not to discuss and evidence from the trial that could be overheard by anybody other than a fellow juror.
He said that a few copies of photographs and a map should be taken for reference.
The jury has heard that Mr Barker, 36, was shot three times in the back and once in the chest in the driveway of his home about 6.30pm.
His body was found in the hallway of his home on August 3, 2009.
Police found a single cartridge case in an alleyway between the garage and the house.
The defence does not dispute that Mr Barker was murdered but say Mr or Mrs Jordan had nothing to do with it.
Last week the jury heard that Mr Barker and his ex-wife Rachel Jordan had a tense relationship over access and custody of their daughter Sophie Barker.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.