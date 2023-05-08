The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shane Barker's former home to be visited by Supreme Court jury

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Barker's former home is in the centre of the photograph. Picture Phillip Biggs
Mr Barker's former home is in the centre of the photograph. Picture Phillip Biggs

The Supreme Court jury in the trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker will travel to the Campbell Town property on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.