Three of the Tasmanian State League's top tall talents are setting the tone in the competition's player of the year award.
While leader Jack Tomkinson did not claim a vote on Saturday, fellow rucks Sam Green (Clarence - three votes) and Alex Lee (North Launceston - two) did.
The pair closed the gap to four votes as Lee's teammate Declen Chugg earned best-on-ground honours in their win over Lauderdale.
Chugg collected 23 disposals, his highest for the year, and was impressive across half-back, while Lee gave his midfielders first use of the ball with 38 hit-outs.
Across the Tamar River at Windsor Park, James Leake was the sole Launceston player to earn a vote in their 16-point loss to Kingborough.
Returning from Devils duty, Leake had 33 disposals in the back-line, taking nine marks for his two votes.
North Launceston v Lauderdale
3: Declen Chugg (NL)
2: Alex Lee (NL)
1: Sam Siggins (Laud)
Clarence v Glenorchy
3: Sam Green (Cla)
2: Blake Waight (Glen)
1: Keegan Ryan (Cla)
Kingborough v Launceston
3: Elijah Reardon (King)
2: James Leake (L'ton)
1: Kieran Lovell (King)
9: Jack Tomkinson (King)
5: Alex Lee (NL), Sam Green (Cla)
4: Kieran Lovell (King), Jack McCulloch (NH), Elijah Reardon (King)
