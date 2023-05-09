Bailey on the right course following breakthrough year

Launceston golfer Jorjah Bailey has improved in leaps and bounds over the past year as she continues to set herself new goals.
Having conquered the summit of beating her father - who introduced her to the sport - the 18-year-old has been doing the same to other fathers, following selection to Launceston Golf Club's division one pennant team.
Not only facing the challenge of playing against the best golfers in Northern Tasmania, Bailey has been playing off the furthest back tee positions - something never done before by a female in Tasmanian competition golf.
Bailey, in brutally honest fashion, was not fussed with the extra length added to each hole.
"No it's not different at all, usually people say it is, but it's really not. It's just a few more longer clubs," she said.
"It's definitely a lot better experience playing off the back tees and it helps me hit a lot of different shots. Then you go forward and play off the front (women's) tees and it makes it a lot easier."
Division one captain Josh Molendyk explained what she brought to the team.
"She hits it further than most men, her putting and chipping is probably one of the top five in the club and her irons are up there with anyone running around in div one pennant at the moment," he said.
Her next target was the Tasmanian Open and she entered it in good form following a second-place finish behind Bendigo's Jazy Roberts.
The Grade 12 student was once again thwarted by the talented Victorian who was required to hit three birdies late on the final day to take the win.
"She came runner-up in the Tassie Open to probably a girl that will make it on the US women's tour in no time," Molendyk explained.
"She had a difficult first round, but to bounce back and knock off 14 or 15 shots - she hit a 69 - and put yourself in that position, that's amazing. It says a fair bit about the power and the attitude she has over her game."
Next up was representing the North as they faced the South at Royal Hobart Golf Club, a tournament Bailey was thrilled to be a part of.
"Generally speaking I prefer to play golf just for fun, but if it's to beat the Southerners then yeah, I want to win," she said.
"After the first day we were not sure how it was going to go, because me and Zahara (Lemon) lost our match and that wasn't ideal.
"We were one shot back going into the next day and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I better pull my finger out here today' and yeah, we got away with a win."
Regional rivalries have been quickly put aside following the event, however, with Bailey joining fellow Tasmanians from all over the state for the Australian Interstate Series - an open-age tournament which began on Sunday and finishes on Wednesday.
"It's a format where we play match-play games, each state. So your top four will play and you'll have a fifth reserved just in case something happens," she explained.
"You play 36 holes each day and then on the final day, you play 18 in the morning and then there's the final with the top two teams in the afternoon."
With a minimum of 126 holes over the course of four days presenting both a physical and mental challenge, Bailey was wary of what she was facing.
"Trying to play match-play individually - match-play is one of the hardest things for people to actually be able to play properly and playing at that level is a lot harder than what people think and it can do a lot to the brain," she said.
Moving forward, Bailey is undecided about whether she will pursue a golf career or go to university instead.
"It's between nursing and teaching," she said. "I don't know really. I could go to uni, I could do a lot of different things. I just don't really know yet."
At this stage, the interview was declared over, because she wanted to get some golf in before it got too dark.
