Tasmanian dancers can apply for a new professional dance scholarship following a bequest from the late Annie Greig, one of Tasmania's most celebrated dance professionals.
The Annie Greig Dance Scholarship supports Tasmanian dancers aged between 17 and 26 to travel nationally or internationally to undertake professional development.
Chair of the Scholarship Carol Wellman Kelly said Greig was a force to be reckoned with.
"She was quite formidable woman who really had such an incredible passion for dance, but also expanding artistic ideas, minds and visions," Ms Kelly said.
"That was reflected in her own personality and her own experiences."
She said when it became apparent that Greig needed to put her affairs in order, she approached her about a scholarship that would help young Tasmanian dance artists experience the influences Annie had traveling nationally and internationally.
"I thought it was a fantastic idea and she was very keen to set this up," Ms Kelly said.
"It's really designed to give a good leg up or helping hand financially to a young Tasmanian dance artist."
Born and raised in Launceston, Greig studied dance locally before moving to South Australia to work with the Australian Dance Theatre, and would later go on to complete a Master of Arts in Dance at New York University.
She then returned to Tasmania in 1991 and served as the Artistic Director of Tasdance for 18 years. Greig died from illness in November 2021.
Ms Kelly said Greig's time in New York was very influential to her career.
"New York City was her classroom, there were companies that were just really making and breaking all the rules," Ms Kelly said.
"I think that really appealed to her, and when she came back to Australia she really wanted to work in dance."
"She was able to take on the directorship at Tasdance and that was probably the biggest influence she could have had in the dance community nationally."
She said the energy Greig exerted was relentless.
"She always found a way to say "yes" to what was going on in any way possible," Ms Kelly said.
"I think the fact that she passed away at a relatively young age and had a long battle with an illness meant that she really wanted to instill in all of us the notion of do it now, be it now and feel the fear anyway."
Arts Minister Elise Archer said Arts Tasmania would manage the newly established Annie Greig Dance Scholarship on behalf of an advisory committee involving people connected with the Tasmanian dance community.
"Opportunities for young people to engage in art in all its forms and to explore creative fields as career paths are so important," Ms Archer said.
More information on the scholarship and how to apply can be found through Arts Tasmania's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
