New scholarship to open opportunities for Tasmanian dancers

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 8 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 10:32am
Annie Greig was the director of Tasdance for 18 years. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmanian dancers can apply for a new professional dance scholarship following a bequest from the late Annie Greig, one of Tasmania's most celebrated dance professionals.

