After being one of Launceston's off-season departures, Jamieson House is back at the Blues for the rest of 2023.
The 22-year-old moved to his junior side Wynyard in the NWFL, playing six games before deciding to return to Launceston for a third crack at the TSL.
"I just thought I had a bit more to give at TSL level, while it's still around I thought I might as well be playing to the highest of my ability," he said.
"With the younger group there, everyone is willing to learn and even though we don't have the firepower that we have in the last few years, there's a pretty good feeling around the group that we can go again and taste success again this year."
Starting his State League career at Burnie before they departed the competition in 2017, House moved to Launceston in 2018 and followed coach Sam Lonergan to the SANFL in 2019.
Returning to Launceston in 2020, the garage door installer was a key member of the Blues' hat-trick before heading back to the North-West Coast.
The three-time premiership Blue has been in good form for Wynyard, sitting seventh in The Advocate/CUB Player of Year award with four votes.
House spoke to Cats coach and former North Launceston player Beau Sharman before returning to Launceston.
"He was pretty good - he understands where I've been the last few years and that I set pretty high expectations for myself, so he was pretty fine with the move back," he said.
"A few of the guys would be understandably a little bit disappointed after signing at the end of last year but it just felt like the right thing for me to do to head back to State League and have another shot at it while I can."
A resolute defender for the Blues during their premiership success, House has spent more time in the midfield during his time on the Coast, meaning his Launceston role may look different this time around.
"It's probably going to look a little bit different to the previous three years, heading into that midfield role and try it at this level after being full-back for the last three years, it'll be a good change," he said.
"Hopefully, I can stay there and we can have a pretty good year. In the off-season. I've built my tank up and I feel like I can cover the ground a bit better."
Blues coach Mitch Thorp confirmed that House would be set for a role switch on return to Windsor Park.
"He's lost six kilos and has been competing in triathlons. He's super fit, he's down to 94kgs, which for him is midfield size," Thorp said.
"I've seen him play there before and there's no reason why he can't play a pseudo-Jobi [Harper] role while he's not in the side.
"We'll be looking for him to play in there and give us some robust physicality."
Thorp said it felt like House had not left the club, with the 53-game Blue staying connected with his former teammates during his time at Wynyard.
Having known each other since House was 12 years old, Thorp has seen him evolve from a teenager into a respected Tasmanian State League footballer.
"He's just a great young man and he's just an ultra professional and the way that he lives his life outside of footy is that as well," he said.
"You can never have too many guys that understand how to prepare and we have a younger list so he can be another leader that our young guys look up to."
House is excited to be able to take that next step in his game as well.
"I feel like I can teach [the young crop] a few things and hopefully add another string to my bow with the leadership side of things," House said.
"I've just made the move back for that reason, it's just a younger, exciting group and they've had a reasonable start to the year but hopefully we can continue to keep building."
Launceston are fourth on the TSL ladder, sitting at two wins and two losses and face Lauderdale on Saturday.
