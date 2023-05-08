As Launceston braces against this year's first winter cold snap, local charities are already reporting an increase in assistance seeking from the city's homeless population.
Owners of The Green Bean cafe in Cimitiere Street, Tracey Clarey and Paul Giddins, who offer weekly free meals to the more than 7000 population of homeless in Launceston, said for the first time in their two years operating the community service, they had run out of food.
"We've never seen this much demand," Mr Giddins said.
"We haven't ever run out before, but at least we could get them in here to the cafe, out of the cold, and get them warm."
Temperatures across the country dropped as great as 8 degrees below the May average this week, catching even those not enduring housing stress off guard.
Ms Clarey said this time of year always poses a significant risk for the city's homeless, but she was deeply worried for those who had not experienced a Tasmanian winter without shelter.
"There have been a lot of new faces, females, a lot of young ones," Ms Clarey said.
"We have beanies and scarves for them, but they need more tangible things, like tents and sleeping bags.
"It's going to be a cold winter for these people."
Women and children make up 56 per cent of people experiencing homelessness.
Ms Clarey said what was needed most was somewhere to stay, and "if the government can find housing during Covid, they can find it during winter."
"All of a sudden, there was accommodation for homeless people during Covid. They could pull it out of a hat, so what happened?" she said.
It comes in a week when the nation's peak body for homelessness asked the Federal Government where support for the "rapidly rising figure of homeless" was in the budget.
CEO of Homelessness Australia Kate Colvin said homelessness services need increased investment to support the growing number of people needing support.
"This Budget is an opportunity to lift the people who are without a home, the many who are struggling to keep one, and those who are not too far off out of crisis," Ms Colvin said.
"At least 25,000 social housing properties should be built across Australia annually."
"People are making unhealthy sacrifices such as skipping meals, heating their homes and doctor appointments just to make the rent.
Locals with offers of support can reach out to the Green Bean cafe on Facebook.
