While not all of the players in Tasmania's AFL team will hail from the Apple Isle, it would be nice to have some donning their home state's colours.
Twenty-three Tasmanian-born players are currently on AFL lists and while several of them may be past their best-before date when the yet-to-monikered side comes into the competition in 2028, some players will be hitting their prime.
Current age and age as of January 1, 2028
A second-round pick in last year's AFL draft, Lachie Cowan shapes as the ideal candidate for the Tasmanian team to pursue - set to be 23 years old at the start of 2028.
Of the list above, which features two captains of AFL clubs, it seems likely that anyone from the age of 23-33 would be chased by the league's 19th side.
That's not to rule out the older members, with expansion clubs signing on experienced players in the past.
With the Tasmania Devils in fine form this season, the list of Tasmanian AFL talent may grow as Jack Callinan, Colby McKercher and Ryley Sanders are all in the league's academy.
Current age and age as of January 1, 2028
The AFLW picture is a bit murkier, considering the competition did not give a clear date as to when the side will enter. If it's 2028 like the men, all of the current crop playing in the league could be options - with a wide variety of experience there.
Brooke Barwick and Georgia Clark are potentially on the precipice of being drafted as a part of the AFLW Academy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.