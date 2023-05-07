The historic Tarraleah Estate will once more house a workers village after Hydro Tasmania announced on Sunday that the site will house its employees who are working on the Tarraleah hydropower scheme.
The state-owned energy company has said it is purchasing the site to support the Battery of the Nation workforce.
It has plans for the village's redevelopment to boost the hydroelectric scheme's capacity and generate around 30 per cent more energy.
The village was built in the 1930s to house workers constructing the original Tarraleah Power Station.
It has been an operational centre for Hydro Tasmania for decades and a home to the people and families of the civil maintenance branch and power branch.
Tarraleah Village is an important piece of Tasmania's hydropower history and now it will be part of its hydropower future," Hydro Tasmania chief Ian Brooksbank said in a statement.
"Providing high-quality accommodation and living amenities will help us retain and attract the workers we need, which can be challenging in remote locations."
Energy Minister Guy Barnett said that the plant was "well-positioned to play a significant role in this exciting future as the Australian energy market rapidly transforms."
He said the planned $700 million redevelopment could create up to 250 jobs at peak construction and is planned to increase output from 110 megawatts to 190 megawatts from the same amount of water.
"The current Tarraleah power scheme is ageing and is in need of significant investment," Mr Barnett said.
"The upgrade works currently underway will position the scheme well for the future and will support improved safety and reliability of the current scheme."
Hydro Tasmania is assessing the commercial viability of redeveloping the Tarraleah scheme with a final investment decision expected in mid-2024.
The 97-hectare Tarraleah Village has undergone significant renovations in recent years.
It currently accommodates up to 100 people and includes a hall, restaurant, café, and recreational facilities.
The site also has cleared land for establishing maintenance, storage and handling facilities to support the future workforce.
Mr Brooksbank said the Tarraleah Village will continue to offer accommodation facilities to the travelling public until its full capacity is needed for the construction workforce.
