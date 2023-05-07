TasNetworks has donated 70 laptops to the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania which will be dispersed among the indigenous community.
TasNetworks chief executive Sean McGoldrick said the computers will help support education, online literacy, community connection and careers.
The retired laptops have been cleared and repurposed by the social enterprise WorkVentures.
They come with essential software and several have video conferencing cameras to help connect remote community areas.
TasNetworks volunteers will help train recipients who aren't familiar with their new devices.
"These days, access to a computer can make the difference between getting an empowering education or missing out, between seizing life and career opportunities or never knowing they existed, between staying connected with distant loved ones or drifting apart," Mr McGoldrick said.
She said the laptops would be given to a wide range of people in the Aboriginal community and would go some way towards bridging the digital division between the Aboriginal community and the rest of society.
The digital division comes about because technological gadgets like smartphones and laptops are "luxury items," Ms Digney said.
"When you're talking about a population who fares poorly compared to the rest of the population in terms of jobs, employment, income, health, housing, that kind of luxury item slips down to the bottom of the list for a lot of Aboriginal households," she said.
The laptops will alleviate some of that divide by allowing members of the Aboriginal community to do some of things that others take for granted like creating a resume, taking on educational courses and having access to an email address.
"That's what we're really looking to do with the laptops - to ensure that our community can keep up with the times and engage in society in a meaningful way," Ms Digney said.
She said to date, some parts of the community have been relying on ad-hoc solutions, such as asking extended family or other organisations for computer access.
Ms Digny said smartphones were prevalent, but not suitable for everything.
"There are a myriad of ways that people have been getting by," she said.
Ms Digny said some of the younger people in the Aboriginal community have just started high school without access to a computer.
She said ther issues affecting indigenous people like land rights and the treaty have left the community feeling "deflated".
"And so to have something like this, it's just really nice to boost people's spirits," Ms Digny said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
