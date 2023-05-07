The Examiner
TasNetworks has donated laptops to the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania

By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 7 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:42pm
Rebecca Digney, manager of the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania, and TasNetworks chief executive Sean McGoldrick with members of the Aboriginal community. Picture by Paul Scambler.
TasNetworks has donated 70 laptops to the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania which will be dispersed among the indigenous community.

