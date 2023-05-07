Trainer Yassy Nishitani has renewed an old association with Hot Relation and it netted him a first-up win in the Benchmark 72 Handicap on his home track at Spreyton on Sunday.
Nishitani recently bought Hot Relation from his old boss John Keys and, at his first start for his new trainer, the five-year-old finishing strongly to easily account for a small field.
"I was working for John and riding this horse when he was a baby," Nishitani explained.
"I had a high opinion of him and when John told me he was giving him away I said I would buy him.
"I was very happy to get him."
Hot Relation ran second in the listed Elwick Stakes as a two-year-old but won only twice in his 29 subsequent starts before changing hands.
"I think he's a bit smart - he was thinking he didn't want to do it," Nishitani said.
"So I've worked on changing his attitude - trying to make him think he does want to do it.
"He loves racing now and I think he can go to a higher class."
Hot Relation had to race well out of his class on Sunday after being balloted from the benchmark 60 race.
Nishitani said the Sizzling gelding did have some wear in his joints so "I have to look after him."
Hot Relation, ridden by Siggy Carr, was backed from $7.50 to $5.50 on the strength of a close second to Turk Warrior at the trials.
Nishitani looked a little unlucky not to get a double, with Sakura Hime going down narrowly to Further She Goes in the Maiden Plate.
"She got a bit too far back," the trainer said.
"She was standing in the gates for a long time and didn't get out too quickly.
"But she finished off well ... maybe next time."
Nishitani's only other runner at the meeting, Kay Oh Ell, also pleased the trainer with her fourth to Incriminate in the Benchmark 64 Handicap.
"She hadn't raced for 10 months and the strong pace over 1650m was a bit too hard for her," he said.
Home-track trainer Leanne Gaffney took five of her small team to Spreyton on Sunday and didn't let punters down.
Her two stand--out chances, Cornelian Bay and Duncannon, both got the money with Brendon McCoull in the saddle.
Cornelian Bay ($3.40 to $2.90) raced midfield and looked in need of a little luck turning for home in the Benchmark 60 Handicap.
However McCoull found a gap in the straight and the promising three-year-old, despite being burdened with 60.5kg, finished strongly to account for Schauffele and Our Shinkansen.
Punters who backed Duncannon ($2.90 to $2.30) had no such worries as he box-seated behind the leader before charging to an easy 2-1/4 length win in the Maiden Plate.
McCoull completed a treble on the Adam Trinder-trained Seydoux in the Class 1 Handicap.
He made the most of an inside draw on the former Victorian mare while several of his main rivals had wide runs.
Erica Byrne Burke finished off the meeting with a double on Incriminate, also trained by Trinder, and Ring Of Honour for Rowan Hamer.
Seydoux completed the rarely achieved maiden-to-class 1 transition to remain unbeaten in Tasmania.
Latrobe reinsman Gareth Rattray became only the second Tasmanian to drive 1500 winners when he scored on Maebee at Mowbray on Friday night.
The 37-year-old won his first race in November 2001 on Karalta Shine, trained by his grandfather Wayne.
He's had almost 10,000 drives since and gone on to win 11 premierships and be inducted into the Harness Hall Of Fame.
The only other Tasmanian driver to reach 1500 winners is Ricky Duggan whose career tally recently topped 1800.
Rattray told the Tasracing web site that winning the Australian Junior Drivers Championship twice and representing Australia at the World Drivers Championship in Europe were stand-out career highlights.
A couple of recent Easter Cup wins had also been "pretty good", he said in his usual understated way.
He has also won the Tasmania Cup, Devonport Cup, four Hobart Cups and 12 Tasmanian Sires' Stakes finals.
Rattray said he had been cutting back on his driving commitments - mainly in Hobart - because of the travelling involved and a desire to spend more time with his family.
However he still had 493 drives last season and has gone around 174 times so far this year (prior to Sunday night's meeting).
Rattray drove Maebee for his brother Todd and believes the four-year-old has a bright future.
"He has the ability and I think he will improve with age," he said.
The driver later completed a double on Ideal Karalta, trained by his uncle Neville.
There was a strong Tasmanian flavour to the first winner at Melton on Saturday night.
Montana Storm, winner of the $20,000 Opus Pace, is part-owned in Tasmania and was trained at Beauty Point by Rohan Hillier before moving to Victoria early in the year.
He is now with Conor Crook who spent six years in Tasmania after relocating from NSW, the first three working for Ben Yole then branching out on his own.
He moved to Victoria just under a year ago.
To complete a trifecta for Tasmanian interests, Montana Storm was driven by young gun reinsman Jack Laugher, originally from Westbury.
Laugher gave the $6 chance a nice run in the one-out line before moving three wide in the back straight and looming to challenge on the home turn.
He hit the front at the 100m and won comfortably in a 1:56.7 mile rate for the 2240m. It was his second win in seven Victorian starts.
