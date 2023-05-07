The Examiner
Trainer renews relationship with old acquaintance to land Spreyton win

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Hot Relation won first-up for new trainer Yassy Nishitani, who used to ride him in trackwork, at Spreyton on Sunday. File picture
Highly promising Cornelian Bay didn't disappoint punters when a strong first-up winner at Spreyton.
Gareth Rattray records his 1500th win on Maebee at Mowbray on Friday night. Picture by Stacey Lear
Trainer Yassy Nishitani has renewed an old association with Hot Relation and it netted him a first-up win in the Benchmark 72 Handicap on his home track at Spreyton on Sunday.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

