The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW: Flood of goals breaks Sharks' win drought

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 7 2023 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillwood's Naomi Edwards kicks long under pressure from George Town's Ava Harris. Picture by Paul Scambler
Hillwood's Naomi Edwards kicks long under pressure from George Town's Ava Harris. Picture by Paul Scambler

Hillwood have won their first game in more than a year against George Town in round three of NTFAW division one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.