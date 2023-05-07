NTFAW: Flood of goals breaks Sharks' win drought

Hillwood have won their first game in more than a year against George Town in round three of NTFAW division one.
A commanding first half was the impetus for the Sharks, kicking five unanswered goals as they raced out to a 32-0 lead.
The Saints were far more competitive in the second half as the teams shared four goals evenly, with the final scores reading 7.5 (47) to 2.1 (13).
Sharks coach Dwayne Beaton was thrilled to end the losing streak which had lasted more than 18 months.
"I'm hoping that the monkey is off their back and that the pressure is gone and now we can just concentrate on playing footy," he said.
"Because that's a big weight to be on your shoulders when you haven't won a game for 645 days and the girls know that, it's just a lot of pressure."
With confidence brimming among the squad, Beaton announced that his side could be a contender in 2023.
"I think that we can be really competitive - I don't like to go over the top - but I honestly think we can actually win it with the brand of footy we play," he said.
"A lot of sides play more of a kick-to-kick sort of footy, but we try and switch the ball as much as we can try and use it inside the corridor and try and attack.
"If we make a mistake, we make a mistake, but in all honesty I think the players have started to realise that we can play some good footy."
Beaton also credited the club's support for the team in what is usually a healthy rivalry between themselves and George Town.
"Our culture is absolutely fantastic, it's one thing that the club draws on, the number one thing," he said.
"Last year, when we didn't win a game, the club culture was still fantastic and the girls go watch the boys every week and they returned the favour today, which was awesome.
"Once we got a couple of goals in front, the crowd were fully behind them and then we just put our foot down. You could tell straight out of the gate we just wanted to win."
Among the seven Sharks goals were four players, with Narine Maurangi contributing three, while Siofra Clarke managed two of her own.
Beaton outlined the importance of Maurangi's inclusion.
"Narine didn't play in round one, so when she's out there, she straightens us up, she's a great focal point," he said.
"We think when she's playing well, we're playing as a team better too."
The leading contributors for Hillwood were Ella Graham, Taylah Leonard, Tynelle Wright, Nikki Eastoe, Jessica Murphy and Sian Beeton.
While for the Saints, Tahlia Lee, Briana Hinkley, Isabella Brunacci, Tia Pike and Alice Murphy were considered best.
The Sharks square their win-loss ledger for the season and move into fourth place on the ladder.
Meanwhile, George Town have suffered their first defeat following two strong performances to start the season and sit in third, having played an extra game than the Sharks.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
