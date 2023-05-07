UPDATE
Police have charged a 30 year old Longford man with a series of Launceston business burglaries.
Police said that multiple businesses were targeted between April 27 and May 7.
The man has been charged with 14 counts of burglary and 10 counts of stealing, police said.
One of these businesses was Launceston hair salon Bob Hair on Tamar which was broken into on Sunday, May 7.
EARLIER
Launceston hair salon Bob Hair on Tamar was broken into in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.
The business, which is located at 66A Tamar Street, posted several security videos on their Facebook page which show a man attempting to force the front door open before smashing and kicking through the glass entrance.
The footage shows him running to the front counter and then running back out the door again in a matter of seconds.
Tasmania Police said they responded to a broken window alarm at 1am on Sunday morning.
They have taken a report and are investigating the matter.
Police said the estimated damage is worth $5000.
On their Facebook page, the business owners posted three security videos of the man walking past the property and then breaking into the business.
Their Facebook post reads "How's everyone's Sunday going?? Ours was rudely interrupted just before 1am this morning by this upstanding citizen."
It appears that this is not the first time that the salon has been broken into.
"As you can all imagine we are so over this, what do these people think we keep in the salon. The last guy that attempted to break in was caught thanks to someone identifying him after we posted on here and this wanker didn't even bother with a mask!!," the post on Facebook says.
"He needs to pay for this and understand what this does to a small business and not to mention an owner at home with a baby having to come in and deal with this crap at 1am in the morning!!"
The smashed door has now been boarded up.
"Until we can get the door replaced, we will be rocking the crack shack boarded up look yet again Not part of the salon revamp we had planned!" the Facebook post continued.
The owners have been contacted for comment.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact Launceston Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au and quote OR712536.
