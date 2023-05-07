The absence of points machine Keely Froling again hit Launceston Tornadoes hard as they went down to a second loss of the weekend on the road.
Undefeated Waverley were way too good on Sunday, cruising to a 98-63 victory on the back of a huge third quarter.
The result followed Saturday's disappointing 84-60 loss to bottom-placed Casey Cavaliers.
Sunday's game saw the Falcons' starting five dominate the scoring as they all hit double figures.
Carley Ernst led the way with 21, followed by Maddi Utti with 15 while Amelia Todhunter, Rebecca Cole and Sophia Locandro all recorded 13.
In contrast, only Macey Crawford (15), Olivia West and Riley Lupfer (14 each) reached double figures as the Torns struggled without captain Froling whose last outing against Melbourne Tigers reaped 38 points.
West also amassed five rebounds but no other Torns player managed more than a couple rebounds or assists.
Lupfer led the way in three-point contributions, nailing four.
Falcons set the tone with a 30-20 first quarter and, after an even second term, put the result beyond doubt in the third.
A 29-5 spell created an unassailable lead although Sarah Veale's side had the consolation of winning the last quarter 16-14.
As Waverley continue their table-topping arm wrestle with NBL1 South's other undefeated team, Bendigo Braves, the Torns sit 13th with a record of three and five, above state rivals Hobart on percentage.
Both teams play host to Geelong United next weekend, with the Chargers hosting them at Hobart Netball and Sports Centre at 6pm on Friday night before a Saturday clash at Elphin Sports Centre in Launceston at 6.30pm.
Froling missed the weekend double-header so she could play in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup qualifier in Israel but is expected to be back in Tornadoes colours next weekend.
She continues to lead the competition's point-scoring, averaging 28.80 per game, just ahead of her twin sister Alicia (25.63) at Knox Raiders.
