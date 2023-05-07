Dream moves closer as women build for AFLW challenge

While no timeline was set, Tasmania's female football players would be feeling a pep in their step following the confirmation their state would be receiving an AFLW team alongside the men's one.
It comes at an opportune moment for the sport in Tasmania, with the women's TSL recently disbanded and the early energy and growth surrounding it beginning to fade, according to Old Scotch coach Dean Smith.
"We went through a period, I think more so probably when they lost statewide footy, where we thought it was as if some of the excitement about it was dropping off with girls," he said.
Smith's team - who find themselves second on the NTFAW premier division ladder - have been feeling a wave of momentum, with the likes of Tunisha Kikoak being selected to play with North Melbourne and Smith believes the girls coming through are only getting better.
"We're not far off the numbers to be able to have a second team and with all these young girls coming through, they've been playing since they were little kids," he said.
"Compared to girls coming into footy at a later age, who've never been exposed to it before now, these girls have got some experience under their belt and you can see the difference in the skill level and to me it's going to get better and better."
South Launceston coach Aaron Viney agreed, adding that improvements to the already satisfactory pathway will increase both the quality and the quantity of players who make it to the AFLW level.
"I think there is a really good pathway for our girls and really good programs for our girls and you see the numbers just coming through junior footy," he said.
"So any more cash that gets thrown in, meaning more clinics and pathways and specialised coaching and stuff like that, that would further help girls to enjoy footy.
"I think the more numbers there are playing footy, the better the crop of quality coming through as well, it's definitely going to help."
Perhaps the element that Viney appreciates the most from the introduction of an AFLW team, is the way it will inspire young girls in the future.
"They've got Devils to aspire to as an underage and once there's an AFL team, there's going to be a lot more exposure for our girls," he said.
"They'll probably see girls playing against them here, getting this opportunity to play AFL and they'll realise that their dream is probably not that far away, especially if they get to watch it week in and week out.
"I think it's just going to promote women's footy hugely. It's going to grow it quicker than what it already is."
Smith reiterated the point: "To follow their dream, they might not have to leave Tasmania. That's a big thing," he said.
"They used to go over [to the mainland] and they've got to find their own place, they don't really know anyone, it's very hard for them, then you expect them to go out and play good footy.
"Whereas if they can still be around their family, friends and be in a familiar environment, that's obviously going to make the transition to AFLW football easier for them."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
