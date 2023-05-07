The Examiner
Dream moves closer as women build for AFLW challenge

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 8 2023 - 2:00am
Tasmania Devils' girls coach Jodie Clifford played for George Town against Hillwood on Sunday. REPORT, Page 26. Picture by Paul Scambler
While no timeline was set, Tasmania's female football players would be feeling a pep in their step following the confirmation their state would be receiving an AFLW team alongside the men's one.

