The development application for a launderette businesses at the former Inveresk Tavern has been approved by City of Launceston councillors.
At the Thursday meeting, the DA was approved with only one councillor voting against it.
While the Dry Street location will become a launderette that will operate Monday to Sunday, between 7am and 11pm, there were concerns raised over the late hours of operation.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie addressed the concerns from community members such as traffic, another nearby laundromat, signage, water and noise, saying most were outside the planning application.
"The major factor is about how the machines will be wired in and vented effectively," he said.
Council chief executive officer Michael Stretton said when assessing the DA, it was found to be compliant with the necessary criteria.
"The performance criteria requires use must not cause unreasonably loss of amenity to residential zones having regards to its environment emissions," he said.
"The assessing planner identified sufficient physical distance between the proposed laundromat and the closest dwelling achieved compliance with the requirement."
READ MORE: Push continues for new Tasmanian homes
However, to gain a building permit, the construction code includes a requirement for the launderette that contaminated air must be disposed of in a manner that does not unduly create a nuisance or hazard to people in the building or other properties.
Other concerns regarded the heritage status of the site, particularly in regard to signage.
Councillors moved an alternate motion which removed the conditions over signage on the upper level.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins said the decision was made when councillors presented with the overall design suite of the building.
"The heritage council had no interest in this building," she said,
"It's on the local heritage register, yes, it is of interest, but in order to be able to ensure that buildings that have failed the test for what they have been most used for, to have another life, we have to be able to expand the way we look at these buildings."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.