Friday, May 5 marked International Day of the Midwife with community walks taking place across Tasmania, including Launceston's City Park.
Despite the rainfall and chilly day, midwives, students and community members gathered at the park, bolstered by cupcakes and coffee.
Australian College of Midwives Tasmania chairwoman Dawn Reid said the walk was to celebrate the work the midwife nurses undertake.
"Every day they are caring for women and babies in our community; the walk shows how much we appreciate them," Ms Reid said.
She said often families come along to support the midwives, though there were not as many babies this year due to the downpour.
The college held walks in Launceston, Hobart, Penguin and on the North-West.
"It's really about the acknowledgement of the contribution midwives make in the community," Ms Reid said. "And also highlighting some important aspects of midwifery in Tasmania."
Ms Reid said the recruitment and retention of midwives was an issue for Tasmania.
"There's a shortage across the country, in fact internationally, of midwives," she said.
"The walk is the community saying 'we know you're here and we know and we need you'. From the college's perspective, we're out there to really get the message out on how important it is that we have midwives and the other important part is around education."
Ms Reid said getting together was an opportunity to highlight things important to the midwife profession.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.