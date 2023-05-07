After a turbulent production process, Launceston Church Grammar School students are set to take centre stage at the premiere of the school's production of Cats at the Princess Theatre.
Postponed for one year in the wake of COVID-19, the upcoming showings of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's musical mark the first time Grammar students will perform at Launceston's premier venue.
Choreographer and school alumna Jacquelyne France-Marsden said she had a strong attachment to Cats and joining the production was her way of "giving back to the students".
"It was the first musical that I ever saw as a child," Ms France-Marsden said.
"My parents took me to the theatre when I was seven and I was just blown away. I'd never seen anything like it before.
"So to be able to put it on-stage for the school is pretty special."
The production is being directed by renowned theatre actor Ross Marsden and stars current and ex-students of the school.
Ms France-Marsden, who is also principal of Ballet and Dance Arts Tasmania, said it was a great opportunity to work with talent that ranged from her own dance school students through to those well-versed in acting.
This led to a process more akin to a dialogue where students were given the opportunity to feedback and help develop parts of the routines.
"I've been using ideas and glimpses from the actual Broadway production, but also injecting my own personal taste," Ms France-Marsden said.
"I've also been responding to the students, I like to be very creative with them and I like them to have the freedom to be creative as well.
"At times the choreography can be collaborative. I'll ask them how they feel about something or they'll do something by accident and we decide to put it in the routine."
The choreographer said dress rehearsals had filled her with excitement and the finished product would be well-worth the wait.
"I'm so excited for the students," Ms France-Marsden said.
"Seeing them in costume with their makeup on and rehearsing with the orchestra has really lifted their energy."
The school will hold three showings of the musical, evening performances on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, and a matinee showing also on Saturday.
Tickets are available from theatrenorth.com.au.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
