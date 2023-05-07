The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Barnett confirms intention to declare Mac Point 'major project'

Jess Flint
By Jess Flint
Updated May 7 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Development, Construction and Housing Minister Guy Barnett. Picture from file.
State Development, Construction and Housing Minister Guy Barnett. Picture from file.

The government has confirmed it will nominate the redevelopment at Macquarie Point, which includes plans for a new stadium, to be assessed by an independent panel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Flint

Jess Flint

Journalist

I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.