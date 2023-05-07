The government has confirmed it will nominate the redevelopment at Macquarie Point, which includes plans for a new stadium, to be assessed by an independent panel.
State Development Minister Guy Barnett on Sunday said the decision came after the government sought advice on the "most appropriate planning assessment pathway" for the Macquarie Point urban renewal project.
"It is the government's intention that, after the updated Masterplan for the site is developed, it will be nominated for declaration as a Major Project," he said.
"Under the Major Projects process, projects such as the Macquarie Point urban renewal project or the Bridgewater Bridge do not come before the Parliament or relevant council for approval but are instead assessed by an independent expert panel, established by the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
"In effect, Major Projects takes the politics out of the decision-making and allows a development proposal to be assessed on its merits against the requirements of the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act and our Resource Management and Planning System."
Mr Barnett added that the effectiveness of the process had been demonstrated during the assessment and approval of the new Bridgewater Bridge project.
Major Projects is a statutory planning process under the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act, that contains various opportunities for public input, including during the development of the assessment criteria and during consideration of the Major Project Impact Statement.
Mr Barnett said that prior to declaring a major project, in accordance with the statutory process, the Planning Minister [Michael Ferguson] would consult with a range of interested parties.
Federal funding for the Macquarie Point development was confirmed by Prime Minister Anthony on Saturday, April 29.
On Wednesday, May 3, with funding for a new stadium confirmed, AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan announced that Tasmania would be granted a licence to enter the AFL and AFLW competitions.
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
