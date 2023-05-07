Several councils around Northern Tasmania are giving their younger residents the chance to guide policy and share what issues most affect them.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the council's Youth Advisory Group (YAG) was a long-running affair, first launching in 1997.
He described the group as a key link between councillors and young people, and as part of this year's Youth Week Tasmania, the group held an open meeting.
"The group's most recent meeting welcomed a number of new participants and was chaired very successfully for the first time by one of the teams more longstanding members," Cr Gibson said.
"The team identified that increasing the awareness of the group and opening up more avenues for youth of Launceston to connect with YAG, as well as highlighting topics for further discussion and development."
These topics included a need for more spaces where youth could rest and chill and improved access to knowledge and resources about the transition from childhood to adulthood.
Break O'Day Council mayor Mick Tucker said municipality's youth engagement initiatives, conducted in partnership with the Youth Collective North-East Coast Tasmania had a similar focus.
Previous initiatives include the new pump track at St Helens, and later in 2023, students from St Marys District School can participate in the 'Day in the Life of Council' program.
"Keeping our youth here once they leave school is a big issue for many rural communities like ours," Cr Tucker said.
"Lack of opportunities is another issue in terms of employment, further skill development and even entertainment."
Northern Midlands and George Town councils have also put their own spin on youth engagement with youth advisory groups having their first meetings in recent weeks.
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles OAM said the first meeting of the group now named Local Youth Future Thinkers, or LYFT, had laid the groundwork for future success.
As well as adopting a name and logo at the April 27 meeting, Cr Knowles said the group of young people had begun developing their own projects aimed at fostering a sense of belonging.
"They've decided to have a youth art competition, they want to showcase what young people can do and provide creative opportunities," she said.
"From a council perspective, we want to value the contribution that young people make. It's about acknowledging that but giving them the confidence to do it their own way."
Project officer for the George Town Youth Advisory Group, Andrew Beeston, said the inaugural meeting during Youth Week Tasmania was a considerable success.
"Over 40 young people and 20 community leaders, including local representatives, came together for the purpose of improving George Town for young people," Mr Beeston said.
"Specific issues that were raised by young people in the discussions included access to fitness facilities, public safety, access to mental health services ... and ideas around starting a surf life saving club."
Applications for George Town Council's new youth leadership program 'Seagulls to Chips', which will feature mentoring from people and organisations including comedian Dylan Hesp, Futures Isle and Headspace.
West Tamar and Dorset Councils also have dedicated youth engagement programs and to find out more about your local council's youth advisory group and how to join, visit their websites.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
