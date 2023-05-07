Passenger numbers at Launceston Airport continue to grow with airport management anticipating growth beyond pre-COVID numbers in the coming months.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson was joined by Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy and airport chief executive Shane O'Hare on Sunday to share the news.
"The airport is on track this financial year to have about 1.3 million passengers using Launceston Airport for their travel needs," he said.
"It's a very strong vote of confidence in the tourism industry here in Tasmania, but also for the future."
According to the airport, 368,393 passengers passed through between January and March 2023, just shy of the 393,807 recorded during the same period in 2020, but well above the 236,829 reported in 2022.
In addition, 118,703 people passed through during April 2023, which constitutes 92 per cent of the April 2019 figure.
Mr O'Hare said a new non-stop route to Adelaide and strong growth in flights from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane were driving the strong results, which he expected to improve further as major projects like the UTAS Stadium upgrade progressed.
READ MORE: Push continues for new Tasmanian homes
"We are expecting a record year, and in the next financial year, we could go as far as 103 per cent of pre-COVID numbers," he said.
"We're already at 97 per cent of the pre-COVID capacity, which makes us the third fastest recovering airport in the country in the whole country."
Mr O'Hare said the upgrades to the airport's check-in facilities, jointly funded by the Tasmanian and Australian governments, were proceeding on-track.
Mr Cassidy said a return to pre-COVID passenger numbers was good news for the town's business community.
"The stimulus that the visitor economy brings to our small and medium businesses in the region is fantastic," he said.
"Of course, the gateway to that visitor economy is Launceston Airport."
The first stage of the new check-in area at the airport is expected to open to passengers in August 2023, with the full project on-track to be completed by December 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.