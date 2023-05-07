The Examiner
Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne flights driving airport growth

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 7 2023 - 5:00pm
Launceston Airport CEO Shane O'Hare with Qantas Captain Darren Castle and his crew, Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson and Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer Will Cassidy. Picture by Paul Scambler
Passenger numbers at Launceston Airport continue to grow with airport management anticipating growth beyond pre-COVID numbers in the coming months.

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

