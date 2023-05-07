The Examiner
Goal-scoring feats for Meg Connolly and Alec Harris

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
May 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Launceston City's Alec Harris scored four goals in 30 minutes on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston City's Alec Harris scored four goals in 30 minutes on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Riverside Olympic flexed their goal-scoring muscles with an 18-0 victory over win-less Somerset in the Women's Northern Championship.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

