Riverside Olympic flexed their goal-scoring muscles with an 18-0 victory over win-less Somerset in the Women's Northern Championship.
The prolific Meg Connolly added another six goals to take her phenomenal season's tally to 24 while Chelsea Wing claimed a hat-trick and her sister Milly a brace.
Coach Lucy Johns scored twice - including her third goal of the season direct from a corner - and Sarah Moore also claimed a brace as Chloe Heiniger, Mia Findlay and an own goal completed the scoring.
"We were just clinical and I'm really proud of the girls," Johns said.
The result sets up next week's clash with a Burnie United side coming off a 4-2 win over fellow pace-setters Northern Rangers.
"We're against leaders Burnie next week which will be huge but I'm backing us in," Johns added.
Goals 10 minutes from the start and finish from Evie Cheney and Isabella Taylor respectively delivered a 1-1 draw between Launceston City and United.
Alec Harris banged in four goals in the opening half hour of Launceston City's 7-2 win over Launceston United.
Bruce Maripo, Louis Johannes and Will Compagne completed the scoring for the home team as Hamish Waterston and Rhett Martin hit back for United.
In the Women's Super League on Sunday, leaders South Hobart asserted their dominance in the second half against Clarence, running out 3-0 winners.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
