Police have charged a 42-year-old Tasmanian man with dangerous driving, injuring property and assault over an alleged road rage matter.
Police said the incident occurred at Ross at around 6.30am on Saturday.
Police said the man was driving a mid-1990s to 2000s blue/green Toyota Hilux Extra Cab with a silver flat tray, aluminum bull bar and driving lights.
They said it has a black snorkel on the passenger's side of the vehicle.
Police said the man was later located and charged. He will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on 21 June 2023.
Police are seeking witnesses who may have observed the manner of driving of the Toyota Hilux on Ashby Road or the Midland Highway this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Sergeant Parker at Oatlands Police on 131 444, or report to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppertas.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
