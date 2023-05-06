The Examiner
Alleged road rage on Midlands Highway, Ross.

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 6 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:40pm
Police have charged a 42 year old man. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Police have charged a 42-year-old Tasmanian man with dangerous driving, injuring property and assault over an alleged road rage matter.

