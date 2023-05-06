The Examiner
Riverside Olympic humbled in NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 6 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:00pm
Riverside players are applauded off after their victory in the under-21s against South Hobart. Picture by Phillip Biggs
A half-time blast from coach Helder Dos Santos Silva couldn't save Riverside from a crushing 6-0 loss to South Hobart.

