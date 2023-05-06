A half-time blast from coach Helder Dos Santos Silva couldn't save Riverside from a crushing 6-0 loss to South Hobart.
"It was a massive spray but I had to," he explained. "We have to work harder than other teams if we want something out of the game."
In a result which could have been a lot worse but for the excellence of Olympic keeper Daniel Nash, Dos Santos Silva said his outfield players didn't turn up.
"They have to be more proud of the shirt they are wearing. They're put in a jersey every week, they need to be more proud when they put it on.
"You need to have pride in the shirt you wear and if things don't go your way you have to keep working hard because you're representing a club and it hurts me so much that they don't know what this means sometimes.
"We had a gameplan all week and some players cannot understand that so we need to change a bit.
"They have to realise that we are not under-12s and I blame myself for that as well because I put them there."
South Hobart's slick passing, movement and composure was too good for the home side.
Just seven minutes in, Nick Morton kept cool to put the opener on a plate for Bradley Lakoseljac.
Olympic regrouped and kept the Southern big guns at bay to the half-hour mark before the floodgates opened with three goals in 10 minutes.
Sam Berezansky and Morton finished with aplomb but the pick of the bunch came from Jackson Dent after delightful work from Isky Van Doorne and Toby Herweynen.
A fair indication of the home coach's displeasure was the loud voices emanating from the dressing rooms and reappearance of the hosts a full five minutes before required for the second half.
More Nash brilliance kept the visitors at bay until Morton bundled in number five and completed his hat-trick late on after a one-two with former Launceston City starlet Jaden Fidra.
Elsewhere Devonport maintained their dominant start with a 5-2 win over Kingborough.
Strikers doubled up with a 3-0 Women's Super League win over reigning champions Launceston United.
In addition to some excellent finishing, the hosts also hit the woodwork several times as United struggled to control midfield in the absence of Madi Gilpin.
When they also lost Laura Dickinson to an ankle injury, Dani Gunton found herself dropping ever deeper which left Courtney Marten a lonely figure up front.
Riverside kept the under-21s competition wide open with a 1-0 win against pace-setters South Hobart.
Campbell Young scored the only goal from a set piece to the delight of his coach Lynden Prince.
"Really pleased to score from a set piece because we work so hard on them," he said.
"That was hard work but a good win. They are top of the ladder for good reason but that puts us back one point below them."
Northern Championship men's leaders Somerset edged a see-sawing five-goal encounter at Riverside.
A quickfire Daniel Shaw double put Olympic ahead after Beau Blizzard's early opener but when Sharks keeper Che Burtenshaw saved point blank to deny Shaw a hat-trick the momentum turned.
Aaron Woods headed the equaliser before sub Jimmy Nettleton completed the 3-2 win from the penalty spot having already played a full NC1 match.
The result was harsh on Olympic keeper Will Ferrall whose saves kept his team in the contest.
Olympic coach Jared Colgrave said it was a "tough, physical contest".
"We had a few outs so that was a pretty good effort. I think we deserved to get at least a draw against a side undefeated on top."
A hat-trick to Bryley Jordan plus one from Pat Lanau-Atkinson earned Northern Rangers a comfortable 4-0 win over Burnie United.
Ulverstone won 1-0 at Devonport.
In the women's competition, Northern Rangers went down 4-2 at Burnie despite goals from Mo Chamberlin and Abbie Chugg.
Coach Jo Haezebrouck said Rangers paid the price of not extending an early lead.
"They showed why they are on top of the leaderboard but this is only early in the season and a lot of teams in the top four will still drop a lot of points," he said.
Launceston City and Launceston United shared the points with a 1-1 draw.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.