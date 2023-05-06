The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFA division one: Saints find form in tough Lilydale scrap

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 6 2023 - 7:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pats' Jordan Tepper slips away from Lilydale's Tom Grimes. Picture by Paul Scambler
St Pats' Jordan Tepper slips away from Lilydale's Tom Grimes. Picture by Paul Scambler

It was a heavyweight NTFA division one clash at Lilydale Oval as St Pats won in gutsy fashion in Demons heartland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.