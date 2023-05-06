NTFA division one: Saints find form in tough Lilydale scrap

It was a heavyweight NTFA division one clash at Lilydale Oval as St Pats won in gutsy fashion in Demons heartland.
The round four match promised to be a close contest, with both teams yet to find their best brand of football so far this season.
On this occasion, it was the reigning premiers who proved better for longer, winning 8.13 (61) to 7.11(53).
The Saints were dominant early but were wasteful all the same, kicking 1.7 (13) in the first quarter and ended up 3.10 (28) at the half.
St Pats coach Jake Laskey was disappointed with his team's poor return for effort.
"We've got some issues at the moment going forward," he said.
"Against [East Coast] Swans and Scotch we're just kicking way too many points. That can cost us the game, but we're just lucky today that we scraped through for the win."
Ultimately though, Laskey was thrilled to be able to leave Lilydale with four points.
"It's huge. Any time you win away it's big. Obviously, Scotch got us down there and then we've got Lilydale here, so it's sort of getting one back as such," he said.
"We pride ourselves on our home games, so if we can beat teams away it does help going into the back end of the year, when it starts to get a bit sluggish and the grounds start to chop up, so to get a win on the board early is massive."
The match also marked Tom Hilder's 100th game as captain, with Laskey full of praise for the defender.
"He's the ultimate teammate. He is the first one there at training and the last one to leave," he said.
"His work-rate is massive and to have 100 games of senior footy is massive, let alone 100 as a captain, so that's a credit to him, he's a superstar to have on our side."
The Saints' win - which puts them up into third on the ladder - was spearheaded by Bradley Dodds, Jordan Tepper, Brayden Claridge, Nathan Barry, Jake Carins and Callum Harrison.
Elsewhere, Old Lasuncestonians were left frustrated with their own inaccurate goal-kicking, going down to Evandale 11.9 (75) to 4.16 (40).
The Eagles, who have vastly improved, led at every change with their three unanswered majors in the third term proving vital to the win. Evandale's strongest contributors were James Conroy, Brodie Reaney, Anthony Axton, Elliot Lockhart, Alex Jordan and Tyler Brown.
East Coast managed their second win of the season in Westbury, proving too strong for Meander Valley who remain rooted to the bottom of the ladder; scores finishing 12.19 (91) to 7.5 (47).
Six goals each from Josiah Burling and Jake Smith were central to Perth continuing their barnstorming form as they thumped UTAS 24.15 (159) to 7.4 (46).
Old Scotch also managed a win of more than 100 points on Saturday when they demolished Bridport - who are still searching for their first win - with the scoreboard reading 23.11 (149) to 6.2 (38) at the final siren.
