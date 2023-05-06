The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's dairy industry reports growth

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 6 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer at Agfest. Picture supplied
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer at Agfest. Picture supplied

The third annual Agribusiness Insights Report was released Saturday on the final day of Agfest, as primary producers celebrated their contribution to Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.