Tasmania Police is continuing their search efforts for missing teenager, 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.
According to police Shyanne-Lee, originally from the Burnie area, was staying at youth accommodation on Brisbane Street before her disappearance.
Tas Police said Shyanne-Lee was last seen at around 8.30pm on Sunday, April 30 near the North Esk River. Friends and family have not been able to contact her since.
Uniformed police are following up on leads and reported sightings over the weekend.
Shyanne-Lee is about 160cm tall, has blonde hair and with a slim build according to police, who say she was last seen wearing a white hooded jumper with the hood up.
Police underwent an airborne search on May 4 with Westpac Rescue Helicopter to survey the area around Henty Street, Launceston.
Investigators are appealing to Shyanne-Lee to contact them on 131 444, and want to reassure her that there are people who care for her and want to know she is safe.
Anybody with information regarding Shyanne-Lee's whereabouts, or her movements since Sunday, are asked to contact investigators on 131 444.
Quote reference number ESCAD 394-30042023.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
