NTFAW: Thistles continue winning ways, Sunettes extend lead

Old Scotch have overcome a strong start from South Launceston to continue their ever-strengthening form in the NTFAW premier division.
The round three match at Youngtown Oval was a see-sawing affair, with the Bulldogs kicking three of the first four goals to give themselves a 19-9 lead at the main break.
The Thistles swung the course of the match in their favour in the second half though, giving up only one goal, while putting on three of their own to run out 4.4 (28) to 4.1 (25) winners.
Old Scotch coach Dean Smith claimed the victory was perhaps the greatest he had been a part of since arriving at the club.
"We kept urging them to stay in the game and hope that they would be rewarded because the work rate was always there," he said.
"After the game a couple of girls were just in tears and just emotionally exhausted. To get that win, it felt it was really well earned ... I said it's probably the best win since I've been there, which is three years now."
It only took two players to kick the four goals for the Thistles, with India Viney and Alanah Boyack sharing them evenly. According to Smith, the latter was a cut above her peers throughout the match.
"Alanah was clearly the best player on the ground, right from the start, she was just in it, she was really urging the team to lift," he said.
"India was fantastic, she had a great game, the rep coach pulled them aside and had a chat with them after the game, so those girls I would imagine will be very high on the list to get a game in the rep team this year.
"But I think Alanah was clearly a real standout and as for India, I suppose it was both their best game of the year."
There was one scare for the Thistles, with Mikayla Boyack suffering a head knock - Smith said she did not return to the field out of precaution.
"We're not really sure but we took her off and sat her out. We didn't see any real signs from the trainer that there was a concussion, but we'll have a look at her again and obviously sit her out next week if there's any chance that there was one," he said.
Elsewhere, in Saturday's early match, Old Launcestonians returned to the winner's list at Invermay Park as they ousted Scottsdale 5.6 (36) to 2.4 (16).
After a tightly contested opening quarter, OLs were damaging in the second, scoring three goals to one, leaving the scores at 22-8.
Daizi Blundstone and Amber Murphy each contributed two goals for Abbey Green's team, with the latter considered a leading contributor alongside Macenzi Lloyd, Alex Ferguson, Dana Lester, Jessica Jamieson and Sophie Farrow.
Meanwhile, Launceston showed plenty of signs of improvement in their defeat at the hands of Bridgenorth.
The Parrots, who remain on the top of the ladder, had beaten the Blues by 122 points on the opening weekend, however, they were kept to 13 majors this time around with their opponents managing three of their own, with the scores finishing 13.17 (95) to 3.1 (19).
Emily McKinnell had a day out for the Parrots, booting seven goals in a best-on-ground performance, with Jenna Griffiths, Letitia Johnston, Alice Robinson, Teagan Hodgetts and Grace Walker also among the best.
In NTFAW division one, there was only one match played on Saturday with Hillwood and George Town playing on Sunday and Deloraine given four points on Friday night due to East Coast forfeiting.
Meander Valley continued their unbeaten start with a commanding performance against Evandale, winning 11.6 (72) to 2.3 (15), largely thanks to the second and third terms, in which they kicked eight goals.
