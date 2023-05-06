Tornadoes strong half not enough for victory

Launceston Tornadoes have fallen short against Casey Cavaliers 84-60 in a NBL1 South game of two halves.
Missing their gun power-forward and captain Keely Froling - who was fresh off a 38-point outing - for the weekend, the Torns were facing a tough task from the outset.
The Torns were feeling the loss of their perennial point-scorer, with Casey able to open up a 54-22 lead by half-time.
Esra McGoldrick (25 points and 14 rebounds) was vital in setting up the Cavaliers' lead and proved difficult to handle all night for the Torns.
The visitors found their touch in the third though, going on a 14-6 run straight out of the main break as they looked to find their way back into the match.
They ended up winning the term 18-9, giving themselves all the momentum going into the last.
Some strong scoring from Macey Crawford, who ended up with 17 points, and Olivia West (15 points) were the main drivers for Launceston's resilient second half.
However, the Torns' efforts in reeling in the deficit were ultimately extinguished when the Cavaliers went on a 10-point run.
Launceston will move on quickly from the defeat, with a match against Waverley Falcons on Sunday afternoon now the focus of their attention.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.