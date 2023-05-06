The third annual Ramadan Cup, held by the Migrant Resource Centre, commenced Friday night continuing a Middle Eastern tradition.
MRC youth worker Yousef Mohammadi said the tournament was played across Middle Eastern countries during the Holy month of Ramadan.
"When we first started the program we had a lot of Middle Eastern clients and when it came to Ramadan time, they were asking for a futsal tournament," Mr Mohammadi said.
"It's a tournament played across Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan and during this month after they break their fast, in the evening they get together and have these massive indoor futsal tournaments.
"So we thought it was something we could do here."
He said there were some challenges with finding somewhere to play over the past three years.
"This year we've been able to book St Patrick's College facility which has two courts and a big car park, so it's even better," he said.
"This is the third year of the cup and we're hoping to keep going with this pace."
Mr Mohammadi said it was important to continue these kinds of traditions in Tasmania.
"When you come to their games you can see they're very into it, and the competition is always on top level because they know how important it is for them."
"They get so excited to play."
Futsal player Mehdi Hakimi said he was keen to play the single elimination round.
"It's all about having fun, you don't have to be Afghan to a part of the tournament, there's different teams from different backgrounds," he said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
