The State government has unveiled a new tool that will allow landowners to estimate their carbon impact.
The Farm Forestry Carbon Tool has been billed as a way for farmers to estimate their carbon impact and potential tree offset opportunities.
Resources Minister Felix Ellis said it was hoped that the tool would encourage landowners to plant more trees on their properties.
"The carbon farm forestry tool supports the Tasmanian government's vision to mitigate long-term climate change impacts nationally and internally and is designed to provide estimates to support farmers as they start conversations and planning about carbon neutrality on their farms," he said.
"The Tasmanian government has invested $300,000 to support the development of a range of tools as part of the Forest Industry Workforce Development and Implementation Plan which aims to ensure a skilled forest and wood processing workforce into the future," Mr Ellis said.
The tool was developed by the Tasmanian Forestry Hub and Private Forests Tasmania and is available online on the Private Forestry Tasmania website.
It also includes a Workforce Development Portal to allow employers in the forest industry to access information on employment, training, and apprenticeships to support career development.
Members of the public can also access information on training and careers in Tasmania's forest industry.
The project will be rolled out over the next two years and is supported by the Tasmanian Training and Skills Development Service, which is funded by the Australian and Tasmanian Government to support the State's forest and timber industry.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
