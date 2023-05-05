Last year's Greater Northern League grand finalists will face Southern competition in the quarter-finals of the State Club Cup at St Leonards on Saturday.
South Launceston's men and women face University and DiamondBacks respectively, while Queechy Penguins' sides both play North-West Graduates.
Al McBain, who coaches both of South Launceston's sides is expecting a good challenge.
"University have some sharp players with plenty of experience, led by Ben Read who's a strong hockey brain," he said.
"We are unfortunately short with a few injuries and absences but will look to come out with a tough challenge for them.
"The women are pleasingly getting to play with a full-strength side for the first time this season, so looking forward to a great effort from them with the whole squad available."
The Suns' women have positive memories about facing the DiamondBacks in Launceston, defeating them in the last five seconds to make the State Club Cup final last year.
Penguins' women's coach Nic Duffy is hoping to reach their first semi-final.
"We played North West Grads in the quarter-final last year as well and we played well for the first two quarters before they ran over the top of us.
"We learnt a lot from that game - as we have done in all of our State Club Cup appearances. I'm confident that this playing group will provide a fast and skilful opposition to Grads, so really looking forward to a high intensity game."
Queechy's men have already set a new State Club Cup benchmark, while Burnie Baptist's men travel down South to face Canterbury.
