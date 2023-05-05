The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

South Launceston and Queechy to host State Club Cup quarter-finals

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 5 2023 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston celebrate their win over DiamondBacks last year. Picture by Phillip Biggs
South Launceston celebrate their win over DiamondBacks last year. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Last year's Greater Northern League grand finalists will face Southern competition in the quarter-finals of the State Club Cup at St Leonards on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.