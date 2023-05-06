The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

King Charles welcomes Tasmanians family to Highgrove in 1998

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
May 7 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richard Ruddle was unexpectedly welcomed by King Charles at Highgrove gardens in 1998. Picture Phillip Biggs
Richard Ruddle was unexpectedly welcomed by King Charles at Highgrove gardens in 1998. Picture Phillip Biggs

Private audiences with a future King are rare, doing so unexpectedly is more so - but that's what happened when Richard Ruddle and his family visited Highgrove.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.