Private audiences with a future King are rare, doing so unexpectedly is more so - but that's what happened when Richard Ruddle and his family visited Highgrove.
The unexpected meeting with King Charles happened in August, 1998.
"It came about because my eldest was working in England as a nanny, then a carer for a widow with close connection to the Queen mother," Mr Ruddle said.
He said it had been organised for the family to visit the gardens of Highgrove, however meeting His Majesty wasn't part of the plan.
"It wasn't expected," Mr Ruddle said on meeting the future King.
"We were told not to expect to see the Prince. But then it transpired the Prince knew were were coming and sent a valet to pick us up."
Mr Ruddle, his wife and eldest daughter were then taken to meet King Charles.
"He was absolutely charming," he said.
"We covered a wide range of conversations. He was so down to earth and friendly.
"He was so interested in where we were from and in Tasmania ... he knew all about Tasmania."
He said he had been very excited and moved by the experience.
The family had been encouraged to visit the much loved and flourishing garden, at a time when the site was only just beginning to open to visitors.
Mr Ruddle honoured the coronation by attending the service at Longford Christ Church.
"I think he will make a great king," Mr Ruddle said.
Molly Appleton
