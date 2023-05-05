Parenting experts will be presenting a conference on rearing resilient children in Launceston this weekend.
Resilient Kids was founded six years ago and creates a whole day for parents to hear from parenting experts on topics related to child wellbeing.
Michelle Mitchell, one of the organisers, became interested in this area through her work as a teacher.
She later founded a charity that worked with children who were at risk of disconnecting from education.
She also had a psychology clinic and has spent most of her career focused on supporting children.
The word 'resilience' can "be used very dangerously and interpreted the wrong way," Mrs Mitchell said.
She said having an exclusively positive outlook on life was not something that served children well.
The conference is about accepting children at the stage where they're at and helping to them to move ahead.
Some of the common challenges and children and parents experience relate to friendships, schoolwork, body image issue as well as anxiety.
She said parents needed practical strategies to deal with these challenges at home.
Some of the topics at the conference include self esteem, building competence, anxiety and research around brain development.
Mrs Mitchell will also talk about not over inflating kids egos, but helping them build character in their life.
Some of the new parenting challenges that people are facing now as opposed to ten years ago include the impact of technology on children.
Mrs Mitchell said technology as changing children's everyday lives not just in education, but also in their friendships.
She said parents wee becoming more aware about how technology was impacting their children's wellbeing,
Mrs Mitchell said it wasn't that technology was bad, but the quality of their online activity decreases the longer they are online.
Girls in particular were susceptible to endless scrolling and the social side of technology which plays into things like comparisons, body image and feelings of self-worth, she said.
Mrs Mitchell said in terms of technology, children weren't getting the circuit breaker that they need when they were attached to screen all the time.
Mrs Mitchell said that she wouls be interested to see how millennials who grew up with technology from a young age would guide their children.
She said parents with teens and tweens were starting to get stricter and more protective.
Mrs Mitchell said she hoped that the day could be one where parents can breathe, get practical advice and feel like they are just doing enough.
"Parents that turn up and show up to this stuff, they're very interested in their kids and I just want to champion them," she said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
