The coronation of King Charles III has renewed calls for Australia to become a republic.
But are Australian voters ready to abandon the monarchy more than two decades after the failed 1999 referendum?
Over the seven decades of the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the number of countries with the British monarch as the head of state dwindled to 14 from 32.
The death of the Queen and the end of her 70-year reign has revived discussions in some of those remaining countries about whether it is now time to break free from the British monarchy, including the three largest, industrialised countries that remain under the rule of the monarch, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
In Australia, republicans have previously said that a change in monarch would be the best time for another referendum. Yet, since the Queen's death, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ruled out any rush on Australia becoming a republic.
The Examiner asked the public at AGFEST on Friday if they think Australia should stay a part of the Commonwealth or become a republic.
Leeann Laing of Smithton said she believes Australia should stay a part of the monarchy.
"I think we should stay a part of the royal family; it is part of our history," she said.
"We were raised to honour them and to respect the monarch.
"I think the younger generation has different thoughts, and that's okay too."
Christine Clarkson of Smithton said she believes Australia should stay a part of the monarchy.
"I think we should remain under the Royal Family; it is our tradition," she said.
"So you will definitely catch me watching the Coronation on Saturday.
"I think it will be a moment in history."
Elizabeth Czylok of Devonport said she believes Australia should be a republic.
"I mean, we're miles and miles away from them," she said.
"To be honest, I think royals are a dying breed.
"And look what's happening within their family; they are very dysfunctional; who wants to be a part of that?
"I think it is time for us as a country to put the whole thing to bed."
Amanda Hudson of Trevallyn said she believes Australia should become a republic.
"I think it's time," she said.
"Becoming a republic will and should be the way of the future.
"They are a burden on taxpayers, and we shouldn't have to fund them."
Kathy Fazackerley of Coningham said she believes Australia should be a republic.
"I think Australia probably should be a republic, but I am a bit of a closet royalist if I am being truthful," she said.
"So, while I will be watching the Coronation this weekend, I do think it is probably in our best interests to be separate.
"I think the music at the Coronation warrants a watch in itself, however."
Alex Fazackerley of Glenorchy said she believes Australia should be a republic.
"I think it is time Australia becomes a republic," she said.
"While whether it does or not doesn't affect me directly, it does affect many others.
"I won't be watching the Coronation this weekend. Fortunately, I have better things to do."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
