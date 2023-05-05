Community writing group Write Here Launceston, has hopes to provide a safe place for writers to meet and develop their craft.
The group was established in 2016 through Writers Bloc and is open to writers of all levels.
Dr Shirley Patton, a writer who's been a longtime member, said that the group was a springboard for writers to network and form their own avenues to read and critique each other's work.
The group meets on the first Saturday of each month at Launceston Library.
In addition to networking, the group also holds sessions on a topic that deals with the craft of writing.
Topics include how to get published, promoting your work and editing tips.
The group brings together writers from a broad range of genres, ages and levels of experience.
Dr Patton said there were people who are just starting out as well as people who've been nominated for the Miles Franklin Award.
While the group meets every month, it also aims to be flexible.
Dr Patton said its main goal was to provide a place where nobody's eyes glazed over when authors talked about their writing.
She said it also aimed to be a place where there was no judgement and where people were welcomed.
"The idea is to be a forum or an opportunity for writers to gather and not feel alone, especially when they're first thinking of writing," she said.
Write Here's next meeting will be on 6 May.
For more information visit Write Here's Facebook page.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Write Here was started by the Copyright Agency. The group was started by Writers Bloc.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
