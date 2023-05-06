The King's coronation provided a learning opportunity for Northern students.
The Royal Family released the official recipe for the coronation quiche in preparation for the historical occasion.
Launceston Grammar's Food and Nutrition students joined in the celebration by baking the the royal recipe.
There's one military tradition that will change following the coronation of King Charles.
During formal dinners it is military tradition to have a loyal toast to the King or Queen.
For 70 years those who have served in the Australian Defence Force would do so to an image of Queen Elizabeth II.
Now, the pictures hung up on the walls of RSL clubs across the country will be swapped out for King Charles.
Speaking ahead of the coronation, Launceston RSL president Graeme Barnett said they were working on making the switch.
READ MORE: Push continues for new Tasmanian homes
"The week after the Queen's death, when it was announced Charles would be king, we made enquiries to the department," Mr Barnett said.
"However we were told they don't print them until he is crowned."
He said the formal dinners were held often twice a year between the RSL and the Royal United Services Institute.
On Australia's representation in England in the lead up to the coronation, Mr Barnett praised the work of Australia's Prime Minister.
"I really respect Anthony Albanese placing duty over personal preference as a known republican swearing allegiance," Mr Barnett said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.